CM praises Unimas for providing basic amenities to rural folk

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Feb 17): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has praised Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) for providing basic amenities to the rural folk.

Among the projects which Unimas are directly involved in is the micro hydro electric plants at several villages in the rural areas, said Abang Johari, who is also Unimas Pro Chancellor, when officiating at its 25th convocation yesterday.

“I hope this kind of project will continue to be implemented in other places where electricity from the main grid is still not yet available,” he said.

He was also hopeful that Unimas would continue to do research on how to provide the best alternative water source for rural folk, especially at places where treated water supply is still unavailable.

“I hope that alternative water sources would not only benefit the locals but also to be shared and commercialised at the international level.”

He also thanked Unimas for training and guiding researchers to facilitate operation of the RM190 million Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre here.

The centre, set up last year, is tasked to produce medicines and new treatment protocol in controlling the spread of infectious diseases, he added.

He also acknowledged Unimas for coordinating the development of Sarawak’s digital economy by providing holistic researches and technologies.

On another matter, Abang Johari, who is also Minister of Finance and New Economy, assured that the Pan Borneo Highway that runs from Telok Melano to Lawas, would be fully completed by the end of this year.

He was confident that the RM29 billion project would boost the state’s economic growth and provide big impact on people’s socio-economy.

He also reminded graduates to keep themselves abreast with the trend of development in the state, especially the construction of coastal road where many bridges would also be built, and to equip themselves with knowledge on climate change and environmental sustainability apart from digital economic development.

“Let us all develop Sarawak not only into becoming an advanced state but also for its prosperity and harmony,” he said.

A total of 3,587 Unimas graduates received their scrolls this year, during a four-day convocation that ends today.

Chairman of its Board of Directors Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Sulong Matjeraie, vice chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi, deputy vice chancellors Prof Dr Wan Hashim Wan Ibrahim, Prof Dr Ahmad Hata Rasit, Prof Dr Kamaruddin Kana and Prof Datu Mohd Fadzil Abd Rahman were among those present at the convocation.