Cops in Bintulu nab trouble-causing vagrants after public complaints

BINTULU (Feb 17): Police here made several arrests involving homeless individuals causing disturbances in public places and those with mental disorders.

Bintulu police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili said the action was taken following public complaints.

“The recent arrest on Tuesday was that of a homeless man who got drunk and created a scene at the Bintulu Esplanade which went viral over social media,” he said.

He added another suspect from the case involving a rock thrown at a windscreen of a car had also been arrested and investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing hurt to road users.

Zulkipli added homeless individuals of unsound mind who were rounded up were referred to the hospital for psychiatric assessment and for further action.

“Two men and a woman with mental problems were detained and taken to Bintulu hospital for further treatment.

“For the record, police have also received complaints of these homeless behaving inappropriately in public places and disturbing the public,” he disclosed.