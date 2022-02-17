End of the road for rogue Bintulu taxi driver

BINTULU (Feb 17): A taxi driver here – who went viral on social media for dangerous driving and flouting traffic laws – was finally caught by police at Jalan Main Bazaar yesterday.

In a statement, Bintulu police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili said the 45-year-old suspect is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

He said if convicted, the man could be jailed for up to five years and fined up to RM15,000.

The suspect could also be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for five years.

Zulkipli said the arrest was made following complaints from the public about a taxi driver who was driving recklessly, not only endangering himself but also other road users.

“The police always take every public complaint seriously and take appropriate action in accordance with the provisions of the law,” he added.