Exploring ways to help pangolins

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 17): The Critically Endangered Sunda pangolin (Manis javanica) is fast becoming one of Sabah’s iconic wildlife species, but this endearing and elusive mammal is still facing a tough time.

To better deal with the challenges facing pangolins in Sabah, as part of its Pangolin Rescue, Rehabilitation and Release (3R) programme, Land Empowerment Animals People (LEAP) in partnership with Sabah Wildlife Department and Elisa Panjang, pangolin researcher and conservation officer of Danau Girang Field Centre, held a ‘Capacity Building and Formulation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Pangolin Rescue and Confiscation in Sabah’ event at Lok Kawi Wildlife Park on January 20, 2022.

The event brought together ’frontliners’ from Sabah Wildlife Department headquarters and district offices throughout Sabah, veterinarians and rangers from Lok Kawi Wildlife Park, Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre and the Wildlife Rescue Unit (WRU), field staff from Sabah Forestry Department and the Sabah Foundation and representatives from wildlife NGOs including WWF Malaysia, Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre, 1StopBorneo Wildlife and Panthera.

Deputy Director ll of Sabah Wildlife Department, Roland O. Niun officiated the gathering, where participants were given an indepth introduction to pangolin biology, research, behaviour and conservation by Elisa, and a comprehensive overview of laws and regulations governing the rescue and confiscation of Totally Protected wildlife under Sabah’s Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997 by Senior Wildlife Officer Siti Nur’ain Ampuan Acheh. This was followed by a presentation by Dr Roopan Navaneetha, WRU Assistant Manager who shared about WRU’s experiences and challenges with pangolin rescues in Sabah.

Participants also had a chance to look at equipment used in pangolin rescues and different types of transportation and holding boxes and discuss the pros and cons of various methods of dealing with pangolins under different rescue scenarios.

During the event, special pangolin transportation boxes modified with ventilation holes and a fixed water container, along with a set of towels to provide a soft substrate for the pangolins, were donated to Lok Kawi Wildlife Park and Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre clinics and the WRU, so that Sabah’s three main wildlife rescue centres have enhanced resources to deal with rescued pangolins.

Said Sylvia Yorath from LEAP, “This is the first time bringing relevant stakeholders together from all over Sabah to learn about pangolins and discuss how to strengthen pangolin rescue operations conducted by government agencies and NGOs”.

Sunda pangolins are Totally Protected under Schedule 1 of Sabah’s Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997, but they are currently being rescued from the public increasingly frequently, with some 40 pangolins being rescued in Sabah in the last year alone.

Said Elisa, “If a member of the public encounters a pangolin that is not in danger, for example in or near a forest and not near a busy road or at danger from dogs, then the public is encouraged to just leave the pangolin alone and not disturb it with loud noises or bright lights and camera flashes. If however pangolins are coming out of the forest and being displaced from their natural habitat more, and thus at risk, we want to improve our ways of dealing with them to minimise stress and maximise their chances of successfully being put back in the wild”.

“If the pangolins have to be rescued, we need to raise the level of awareness in the public who surrender them and in the frontliners carrying out the rescues. When members of the public encounter a pangolin at risk, and inform the relevant government agencies or NGOs, the rescuers must act fast to get to the scene and carry out a quick check to see if there are any injuries to the pangolin. Because the pangolin is a Schedule 1 Totally Protected species, all rescues and confiscations must be reported to Sabah Wildlife Department.”

Continued Elisa, “Most pangolins who have been in situations involving humans are stressed and dehydrated and some may have injuries from rough handling or even dog bites. It is important that each pangolin is checked by a vet and given appropriate treatment before being released back to the forest. Time in the rescue centres is kept to a minimum and some pangolins can be released the same or next day if they are healthy.”

As well as implementing best practise, much needed and valuable data on pangolins such as distribution and threats can also be gathered during rescues, and this information collated and analysed.

Concluded Sylvia, “This is an important step in improving the conservation of our pangolins. This year’s World Pangolin Day is on Saturday February 19th and will be celebrated online with a variety of exciting activities. People are encouraged to participate and learn more about pangolins. We hope everyone can join in and help give Sabah’s pangolins a brighter future!”