Lawas housewife seeks child’s biological mum for birth cert registration

LAWAS (Feb 17): Nayan Subah, 46, a housewife of Rh Imau, Jalan Kubong here is looking for the biological mother of her 11-year-old daughter to help the child with her birth certificate registration process.

She appealed for the biological mother of the child whom she had raised since birth, to come forward to assist in the registration at the National Registration Department (JPN).

The 11-year-old girl named Umang was given to Nayan by the child’s biological mum known as Ika Rabong when she was born in April 2011.

“Since then, Ika could not be contacted until today,” Nayan said, adding that efforts to locate the biological mum were futile as the latter did not leave any contact number.

“The process of registering Umang’s birth certificate needs to be done as soon as possible to ease her schooling and in fact, she is a bright child in school,” Nayan added.

She appealed for anyone with information on Ika’s whereabouts to contact her on 010-2054996.