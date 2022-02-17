Ibrahim Baki appointed as DUN GPS chief whip

KUCHING (Feb 17): Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki has been appointed as the Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) State Legislative Assembly (DUN) chief whip.

The appointment was announced by the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at a hotel here during a dinner with GPS elected representatives last night.

Ibrahim, who is GPS treasurer-general and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy secretary-general, said in a statement that he was grateful to Abang Johari for the appointment.

“I am humbled with the trust that the Chief Minister has put onto me with the appointment. I pledge to fulfill the responsibilities given to the best of my abilities.

“I also thank other GPS component party heads of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) for their nomination and endorsement for my appointment,” he said.

He said since the DUN was established some 155 years ago, it is the oldest legislature in Malaysia and one of the oldest functioning legislatures in the world with a great history and stature.

“It is therefore incumbent on all of its members to uphold its status and maintain their decorum – to act in a manner that is parliamentary.

“I hope with my new position, I can instill a sense of propriety and decency in the Dewan and ensure that our august House will continue to be seen as a bastion to uphold and protect Sarawak’s rights,” he said.

“This is as well as exercising its functions as the highest law making body in the state as we continue to seek more restoration of Sarawak rights as per Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the Inter Government Committee (IGC) report 1962 under the Federal Constitution,” he added.