Johor polls: Warisan to contest Permas seat

JOHOR BAHRU (Feb 17): Parti Warisan (Warisan) today confirmed that it will be contesting the Permas seat in the Johor state election.

Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, however, would not reveal who will be its candidate for the seat.

“Yes, it is a constituency we will be contesting, that is why I am here,” he told reporters after making a visit to Pasar Muafakat Sabah here today.

He replied in the affirmative when asked if Permas, which comes under the Pasir Gudang parliamentary constituency, would be one of the seats the Sabah-based party, which has spread its wings to the peninsula, will be contesting.

Mohd Shafie said that he came to the venue to meet the Johor Warisan chief coordinator to discuss the party’s preparations for the election.

He added that he will be announcing the names of Warisan’s candidates for the polls very soon and that most of them are new faces who are all locals.

Nomination is on Feb 26 and polling on March 12. – Bernama