Kuching cops seek information on fatal accident that killed unidentified pedestrian

KUCHING (Feb 17): Police here are appealing for information regarding a fatal accident at Jalan Setia Raja around 7.30pm on Monday (Feb 14).

In the incident, a car hit a male pedestrian.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said in a statement today the pedestrian, who suffered serious head injuries, died at the Sarawak General Hospital the following day at 4.30am.

“We have arrested the driver of the car, a 21-year-old local male.

“Investigations are also ongoing under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death due to reckless driving,” said Ahsmon.

He added that the deceased had yet to be identified as he was not carrying any identity documents.

Those with any information can call investigating officer Insp Mohamad Azri Mohd Azhar on 012-9059549.