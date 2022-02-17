Local authorities to be empowered to handle waste management issues

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 17): The Solid Waste Management and Public Sanitisation Enactment is in the pipeline to empower local authorities in the enforcement, collection and disposal of solid waste as well as resolve the state’s waste management issues, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

He said Sabah’s natural heritage was under threat because of our unsustainable lifestyle including our use of plastic and subsequent plastic pollution.

Currently, he said less than 10 per cent of the plastic being produced is recycled.

Instead, he said 90 per cent was disposed of in landfills or incinerated – emitting greenhouse gases.

“More than eight million tonnes of discarded plastic enter our ocean every year with plastic now being found in the deepest place on Earth – in the Mariana Trench, nearly 11 kilometres below sea level.”

Globally, in this year alone, Masidi said researchers have estimated that the production and incineration of plastic would pump more than 850 million tonnes of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

If continued unchecked, plastic production is predicted to triple by 2050. Corresponding emissions would rise to 2.8 billion tonnes, he said at the Sabah Plastic Neutral Education and Awareness Launch Dinner here on Wednesday night.

His speech was delivered by the Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing, Hj Mohamad Hamsan Hj Awang Supain.

In Malaysia, Masidi said the main source of ocean plastic is land based – plastic leaked from landfill and littering accounts for 80 per cent of the plastic pollution that enters the ocean.

“Rubbish thrown away in the streets, drains and rivers is finding its way into the ocean.

“The plastic waste in the ocean is either broken down into micro plastics that can be eaten by fish and shellfish, thereby also entering the human food chain.

“A lot of plastic comes back with the tide, littering Sabah’s beautiful sandy beaches with plastic debris and waste.

“Sabahans living near the sea are having to live on generations of plastic waste.”

He added that Malaysia alone had been ranked in a recent study as the fifth biggest global ocean plastic polluter.

In an ‘Ocean Conservancy’ report, he said neighbouring countries, namely Indonesia, the Philippines, China, Thailand and Vietnam were listed as accounting for 60 per cent of the annual oceanic plastic input.

“From the amount of plastic waste entering our ocean, it is clear that our waste management systems are not coping and sadly Malaysia has been ranked eighth in the world for mismanaged plastic waste.”

Hence, Masidi said the State Government was delighted about Blu Hope’s progress on the Sabah Plastic Neutral initiative.

“Blu Hope’s goals towards maximizing value from plastic waste – in particular bringing real tangible, shared value for all Sabahans through organisations, by education and awareness, plastic collection and separation at source, different recycling technologies and science-based beach cleans, hereby creating a circular plastic economy come at such an important time to help support Sabah’s communities in particular and protect our unique biodiversity.”

With the Solid Waste Management and Public Sanitisation Enactment on its way, he said Sabah would be able to empower local authorities in the enforcement, collection and disposal of solid waste and it will provide a solution for the state’s waste management issues.

“With additional strong support from international governments, Sabah can and will lead the way with Sabah Plastic Neutral for a healthier and more sustainable future at the beginning of UNESCO Ocean Decade.”

Meanwhile, Sabah education director Datuk Dr Mistirine Radin said Blu Hope’s “Water is Life! – Rethinking Plastics Education and Awareness Programme” would encourage behaviour change about plastic use starting with youths.

In just three sessions, she said all students in Sabah would learn about the ocean, plastic waste problem and the different solutions.

“Through interactive sessions with the whole family, they are thinking about their plastic use, creating the change that is needed.”

At the same time, Dr Mistirine said the programme provided reliable, safe and clean drinking water to all students and teachers in Sabah by installing a unique water filter in all schools statewide, thereby resolving the biggest single-use plastic waste problem in schools particularly plastic water bottles.

She said the Sabah Education Department would render full support for Blu Hope and its Water is Life! – Rethinking Plastics Education and Awareness Programme to reach out to all students and teachers by the end of 2023.

Also present were the French Ambassador to Malaysia, Roland Galharague, Blu Hope founder Simon Christopher and Blu Hope co-founder and community director Monica Chin.