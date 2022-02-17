Matta urges Putrajaya to reopen international borders to fully vaccinated travellers

KUCHING (Feb 17): The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) is urging the government to reopen its international borders to fully vaccinated travellers.

Its outbound vice president Cynthia Tan said with a very good number of people vaccinated, Matta feels that it is the correct step for the government to allow people to travel into and out of the country with much lesser restrictions and hassles as a further step to promote travel and tourism.

“Many other countries have already started to make travel and tourism so much easier with less restrictions, such as in United Kingdom, several other Europe countries, and nearer to our country, like in Cambodia, Thailand, Philippines and Australia.

“The government has announced new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for travel for Umrah pilgrims. These new SOPs should be the same standard for Malaysians travelling abroad and we believe the new SOPs have been considered well and must be good,” she said in a press statement.

Hence, Tan said the government should also allow Malaysians travelling out of the country for business or leisure to follow the similar guidelines and SOPs.

She said Matta understands the government concerns for the health and safety of the people in Malaysia by taking a risk-based and measured approach in reopening its international borders.

“Many other countries were also affected by the Covid pandemic and after two years, they have now reopened their borders for people to travel in and out of the country following safe and health protocols. Malaysia must do likewise and that we cannot be closed further,” she said.

Tan lamented that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a huge crisis in the tourism economy, giving an immense shock to the sector and the people involved in it, which resulted in huge losses into billions of dollars and high unemployment of the people.

“The government must take an immediate approach by reopening the international borders for travellers into and out of Malaysia and working with businesses to revive and rebuild the tourism industry with safe and health protocols for safe travel.

“The government has said that we are preparing for the endemic stage and for the people to learn to live with the virus. With that, the international borders should be reopened very soon. The people will be wise to follow the SOPs and to abide with safe and health protocols when they travel,” said Tan.