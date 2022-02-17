PBDSB wants new term for ‘Native’ in state documents, laws

MIRI (Feb 17): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) has called for the word ‘Native’ in state documents and laws to be changed.

PBDSB president Bobby William suggested the term ‘indigenous people’ or ‘indigenous born Native’ be used to protect the rights of indigenous Sarawakians.

On recent statements by Padungan assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen and Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How that third generation Sarawakian Chinese and Indians should be accorded Native status, Bobby said the party neither agreed nor disagreed.

“For PBDSB, the answer is both a yes and no. Yes, in the sense that ‘native’ is defined in English as person or persons having been born in a country.

“No, if it means having the same rights as indigenous people or original people of the land,” he said in a statement.

According to Bobby, the English dictionary defines a native as a person who was born in a certain country, regardless of whether their parents were migrants or not.

He opined the word native is relatively ambiguous.

“If you were born in a certain country, you are a native of that country, though you may not be of indigenous ancestry.

“Indigenous people means the original people of the land or country,” he said.

Explaining further, Bobby said indigenous people are those who have lived and have ancestors who have lived in that country for more than a few hundred years.

“In a sense, Chong is right here but that does not mean he can claim indigenous rights, which are reserved for the original inhabitants of the land.

“For Sarawak, the definition of ‘native’ for Sarawak means indigenous people but if the motion set forth by Chong is to be implemented, then, it should be defined with a more transparent definition,” he stated.

If all Bornean Sarawakians of Chinese and Indian descent from the third generation on are to be known as Native as suggested by Chong and See, he questioned where the differential rights that separate the indigenous from the non-indigenous would be.

“PBDSB’s understanding of the situation is not against the intention of Chong to segregate the difference between Sarawakians and those from Sabah or Malaya, under its own citizenship status origin,” he said.

“With the Dayak agenda and issues still unresolved, most probably a native Sarawakian who is not even indigenous shall be given the right to purchase or to own NCR (Native Customary Rights) land in the future. Indigenous and native born Sarawakians should be the mandatory definition for Native Sarawakians as a whole.”

PBDSB also called for the wives of certain dignitaries and their children, who are foreigners but given Native status, to not be able to enjoy the same privileges as indigenous Natives of Sarawak.

“In addition, Chong is not right to say that the Chinese and Indians are discriminated against. It is the Dayaks who have been discriminated against,” he claimed.