Rep proposes coastal areas where nipah trees are grown maintained as NCR land

KUCHING (Feb 17): Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad has proposed that the coastal areas where Nipah trees are grown should be gazetted so that they are not destroyed for other development and should be maintained as ‘NCR land’ for communities in the areas.

“This is because the producers of these products are mostly the locals themselves in villages or longhouses for generations,” he said in his debate on the Sago and Nipah Development Bill 2022 yesterday.

On the enactment of the Bill, Safiee said it is something that has been long awaited.

“As we all know, sago and nipah-based products are the original products of Sarawak. The simplest and easiest example to find in the central zone of Sarawak, especially in Daro and generally in the Mukah Division, is lemantak flour. Among the foods made from this lemantak flour are Sago, Tebaloi, Linut or Ambuyat, which are also famous in Brunei, Southern Philippines and in the Papua islands, Indonesia.

“Here we can all agree that the ‘demand’ for this product is there and we should work on it. It is also acknowledged that the nipah products that we Sarawakians are proud of are Garam Apong, Gula Apong and Air Sadap, products that have the potential to dominate the domestic and international markets,” he said.

However, he noted, despite having so many products available in the market, proper production and utilisation of products are still not maximised.

He believes that the establishment of the Sarawak Sago and Nipah Board is a proactive step and it shows that the GPS government is a far-sighted and innovative government.

“This is because the establishment of the Sago and Nipah Board is very significant because sago products and nipah-based products are products that have the potential to contribute to Sarawak’s economic growth.

“I strongly believe that implementing this board requires expertise and officials that have vast experience and knowledge regarding plantation of nipah and also sago production to ensure that it leads to the right path and also benefits Sarawak economically,” he said.

Safiee also proposed that the Sago and Nipah Board should be responsible in introducing modern approaches and technology to make sure that these products will be sustainable and ready to meet domestic and potential international demand.

“Another important factor that should be considered by the board would be providing proper training and skills development programmes to whoever that are interested in venturing into the industry.

“It is undeniable that sago and nipah products are very common state-wide but however it would be better if we can expand the market nationwide, which covers everywhere in Peninsular Malaysia. Hence, establishment of Sarawak Sago and Nipah board will definitely bring this industry to greater heights,” he said, while expressing his support for the bill.