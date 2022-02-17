Sabah pledge their best against Kedah

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 17): An understrength Sabah FC side pledged their utmost best as they conclude the SMJ Cup in a top-of-the-table clash against Kedah Darul Aman FC at the Likas Stadium on Friday night.

The game pitting table-topping Kedah against second placed Sabah will start at 9pm.

Unbeaten and with a healthy goals difference, Kedah are favourites to lift the title in the pre-season tournament that also featured Kelantan FC and Sarawak United FC, who will face off in the early match at 4:15pm.

Kedah on six points need only to avoid defeat to be crowned champions and even if they fail, Sabah and Kelantan who are on three points each must register a huge win to topple the current leaders.

The Rhinos head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee, while hoping his team can produce the desired result against Kedah, revealed that he expected a much improved display from his players than in their previous two matches.

He said the most important thing at this stage of the season was to ensure the team have the best preparation ahead of the Super League kick-off.

“We are well aware Kedah are the favourites. If we look at the number of goals they have scored, they are way better and better prepared.

“We have no other way but to play even better than in our previous games. I certainly want to see a much better display from the players.

“This will be our last game (in SMJ Cup) thus very important to get the team ready for the kick-off which is just another two weeks away,” he said here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kim Swee will leave it until today before deciding on his squad for the game against Kedah.

The state senior squad are missing players through international call-up and injuries while the club also took precautionary measure with players who are close contacts or have Covid-19 symptoms.

“I can’t tell for sure how many players will be available for the game. It will depend on their fitness … we will have to wait until tomorrow morning (Friday).

“Regardless, we still have to get ready and play the game. All the players are very important to the team, whether they are in the starting line-up or not.

“Such situation (lack of players) may occur during the league campaign so every player must be ready to be called up at anytime to play.

“Whoever gets the nod to play, I want them to perform much better than in their previous games,” said Kim Swee.

For the record, Sabah opened with a 1-2 defeat to Kelantan in the SMJ Cup before beating Sarawak 2-1 in the second game to register a first win in five pre-season matches.