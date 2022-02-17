SAR operation launched to locate missing man in Limbang

MIRI (Feb 17): A search and rescue (SAR) operation has been launched today to locate a 40-year-old man who was reported missing after he failed to return home from the jungle in Limbang since Monday.

Limbang Fire and Rescue Department chief Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said a team of seven personnel from Limbang fire station was deployed to the scene to locate Mohamad Saiful Harun from Kampung Merasam, Jalan Meritam in Limbang.

“Reports from family members stated that the victim had entered the jungle on Feb 14 to check on his animal traps but had failed to return home since.

“The victim’s family members failed to locate the victim and lodged a report to the Bambangan police station who informed the Limbang fire station of the incident at 10.52pm on Feb 16,” said Awangku Mohd Hazmin when contacted.

According to Awangku Mohd Hazmin, the victim’s brother found his motorcycle, which was parked near where he is believed to have gone missing, around 8am yesterday while searching with a friend.

Efforts are still being made to search for the man within a six-kilometre radius where the victim was reported missing with assistance from villagers, Civil Defence Force and the police as of press time.