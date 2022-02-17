Sarawak logs 278 new Covid-19 cases today, all in Categories 1-2

BINTULU (Feb 17): Sarawak today recorded a slight decrease in new Covid-19 cases at 278 compared to yesterday’s 307.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update on the pandemic said 114 of today’s cases were in Category 1 (without symptoms) and 164 in Category 2 (with mild symptoms).

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching continued to top the list with 79 cases followed by Miri (68) Sibu (61), Kapit (28) and Bintulu (12).

Fifteen other districts recorded single-digit cases, namely Sarikei (6), Bukit Mabong (4), Samarahan (3), two cases each in Song, Saratok, Julau, Matu, and Tatau, and one each in Kanowit, Meradong, Betong, Simunjan, Subis, Selangau and Kabong.

Sarawak’s cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 255,302.

Meanwhile, the police have issued 17 standard operating procedures (SOP) compounds in Kuching, eight in Miri and one in Sibu.

Sixteen compounds were for failing to scan QR codes via MySejahtera before entering premises, nine for not adhering to physical distancing and one for not wearing a face mask.

To date, the state police have issued a total of 13,314 SOP compounds.