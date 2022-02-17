Sarawak records second highest infectivity rate yesterday at 1.56

BINTULU (Feb 17): Sarawak’s daily estimated Covid-19 infectivity rate (Rt) yesterday was the second highest in the country at 1.56.

In a Facebook post today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Labuan recorded the highest infectivity rate at 1.96.

He said the third and fourth highest infectivity rate was recorded Sabah and Penang, at 1.51 and 1.41, respectively.

The national Covid-19 infectivity rate yesterday stood at 1.32.

State and territories that recorded lower infectivity rate were Kedah (1.40), Kelantan (1.36), Negeri Sembilan (1.36), Terengganu (1.36), Perlis (1.35), Selangor (1.33), Kuala Lumpur (1.30), Pahang (1.30), Johor (1.28), Putrajaya (1.25), Perak (1.24) and Melaka (1.21).

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update yesterday said the state’s new Covid-19 cases had spiked to 307 compared to 284 on Tuesday.

Most of the positive cases were in Categories 1 and 2, with no symptoms to mild symptoms.

SDMC said 158 cases were in Category 1 and 148 in Category 2, and one in Category 4 with lung infection and requiring oxygen support.

To date, Sarawak has recorded a cumulative tally of 255,024 Covid-19 cases.

The state’s utilisation of ventilators, ICUs, non-ICUs beds for Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 cases as of yesterday were 33.6 per cent (ventilators), 45.1 per cent (ICUs) and 66.2 per cent (hospital beds).