UMS reactivates vaccination centre

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 17): Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) has reactivated its higher learning institute vaccination centre (PPV-IPT) for the administration of Covid-19 vaccine booster dose since January 11 in effort to curb the threat of the Omicron variant and escalating infections in Sabah.

UMS Vice Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin said 1,913 Pfizer vaccine booster dose injections have been administered so far to 179 UMS staff, 1,183 UMS students and 550 to members of the public in Kota Kinabalu.

“UMS PPV-IPT operates Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm to provide 100 doses of booster shots daily to the public aged 18 and above.

“The booster dose is vital to protect the people from the effects of Covid-19, particularly with the spread of the Omicron variant in the community.

“Hence, the reactivation of UMS PPV-IPT is a measure taken by the university to expand the provision of vaccine to the community to control the spread and increasing Covid-19 cases in Sabah.”

Yap stressed the importance for the community to receive their Covid-19 vaccine injections and booster dose to better protect themselves against the virus.

Hence, he said UMS PPV-IPT would also undertake Covid-19 National Immunization Program for Children (PICKids) to vaccinate children between five and 12.

He said less than 10 per cent of the 411,400 children who were eligible for vaccination in Sabah have received their vaccine injections.

Hence, he hoped that the PICKids implemented by UMS would be able to increase the vaccine uptake of children.

Yap added that children should get vaccinated as soon as possible, given the 604 positive cases involving children under 11 years old out of the 5,082 cases recorded in Sabah on Wednesday.

“Children are given 0.2ml of the Pfizer vaccine, which is one-third of the dose administered to adults.

“It is hoped that parents will not put their children’s health at risk by supporting the immunization programme for children.”

Yap said UMS PPV-IPT was in the midst of applying for vaccine administration to children and was expected to roll out PICKids at the end of February.

For enquiries, appointment for Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine booster dose or vaccination for children, contact UMS PPV-IPT or WhatsApp to 088-329201.