Wong: Do in-depth study on developing sago, nipah, rubber industries

KUCHING (Feb 17): An in-depth assessment must be undertaken to determine the actual strengths and weaknesses in developing the sago, nipah and rubber industries, said Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh (PSB-Bawang Assan).

Wong also questioned whether the setting up of a Sago and Nipah Development Board filled with ‘political appointees and civil servants’ would add value to the industry that had been traditionally run on a community basis.

“Ideally, consolidating two of Sarawak’s agricultural commodities under one single entity, namely the Sago and Nipah Industry Board, will give pace to the growth of sago production and nipah palm cultivation throughout the region,” he said when debating Sago and Nipah Development Board Bill 2022 at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday.

Moreover, Wong added, the government must conduct a study to understand the lack of participation among rural youth in sago industry, as they seemed to be more interested to work in other agriculture sectors, such as pepper, oil palm and honey (kelulut) processing.

“The current ageing of many local sago smallholders and workers in the sago-related cottage industry suggested that rural youth needed to take over the jobs of their parents in the upstream and downstream sectors of the sago industry.”

He added that education attainment had allowed rural youth to obtain technical and professional jobs in the service and manufacturing sectors.

Wong said a 2018 data had indicated that the youth comprised about 12 per cent of the 171,192 farmers registered with Sarawak Area Farmers’ Organisation.

However, he said innovation in farming method and mechanisation in performing daily tasks due to technology advancement may slowly change the stigma and ease the working condition in the agriculture sector.

Besides Wong pointed out, sago cultivation occupied 46,768 hectares of smallholders’ land and a small number of mini-estates of 4,750 hectares, totalling 51,518 hectares in the state in 2017.

It missed the target of 53,538 hectares planted with sago by the end of the ninth Malaysia Plan in 2010, as envisaged in the Mukah Division Strategic Development Plan 2006 to 2010.

He also said the estate plantation scheme established in 1987 that targeted 250,000 hectares of sago plantation by the end of 2020 was also far from the goal.

“Thus, has a proper study been done to justify the cost and resources (financial and human) towards this endeavour?

“How feasible is it to deploy and employ ‘mechanisation and technology enhanced’ methods in the production, processing and manufacturing of sago and nipah to achieve the desired ‘economies of scale’?”

Wong also raised concerns on the risk posed by the practice of delayed and over-priced projects that might rear its head in the sago, nipah and rubber industries.

“Going ‘big’ doesn’t always translate into success, especially for agricultural specialties like sago and nipah, notwithstanding the noble intentions. We need not always do ‘big things’ but we can always do ‘small things’ with big intentions.”

He cited, as an example, the Tarat Individual Quick Freeze facility that had been seen as a ‘white elephant’ as it was never used for its intended purpose since being built over 20 years ago, aside from its high costs of operation.

“Such ‘costly mistakes’ should not be allowed to be repeated. That said, it may be more ‘pragmatic’ to encourage industry self-regulation rather than too much government regulation, if not ‘interference’.”

Wong said industry players would know better and had greater experience in managing the commodity industries, rather than civil service bureaucrats who might not have hands-on experience and were more ‘procedure-driven’.

“That said, incentives can be given for compliance to leverage on the collective experience rather than duplication at agency level. Moreover, self-regulation is more flexible and less costly,” added Wong.

Wong said the state had exported 42,000 tons of dry sago starch with value of more than RM89 million and this made sago ranked as the fourth highest agricultural revenue earner for the state, after oil palm, pepper and rubber.

Mukah Division, as the hub of commercial sago production in Sarawak, accounted for 85 per cent of 40,641 hectares of the total sago acreage, he said.