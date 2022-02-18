17 dengue cases in Sibu so far this year

SIBU (Feb 18): The number of dengue cases in Sibu District increased by 183.3 per cent this year compared to last year’s figure.

Seventeen cases were recorded between Jan 1 and Feb 16 this year, compared to six cases in the corresponding period last year.

According to Sibu Divisional Health Office, no cases were recorded in Kanowit and Selangau districts from Jan 1 and Feb 16 this year.

“The number of dengue cases in Sibu Division last year was exceptionally low due to tight Covid-19 controls.

“Movement of population and public apathy are the main causes for the increase in cases this year.

“Awareness on dengue is still there…the mosquitos are still breeding.

“The people have to check and make sure that every empty container are not breeding places for mosquitoes,” the DHO said yesterday.