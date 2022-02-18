30 villages in Pitas affected by damaged hanging bridge

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 18): More than 30 villages in Pitas are affected by the badly damaged hanging bridge in Kampung Dandun.

Since January this year, the villagers, including 58 pupils from five villages were forced to commute in a small boat called ‘perahu’ across Sungai Bengkoka to attend school.

According to the village chief of Kg Bilangau, Besar Eddword Bin Upak, the pupils of SK Dandun are from Kg Bilangau Besar, Kg Sapatalang, Kg Salungkapit, Kg Mandurian Laut and Kg Kobon.

He said the hanging bridge that was destroyed in the recent flood in January needs immediate repairs.

“The hanging bridge in Kg Dandun is important because the government clinic and primary school are located across the river.

“Villagers from at least 30 kampungs are using the bridge daily, mostly for clinic appointments, children attending school and also for daily activities, especially those villages are near the river namely Kg Bilangau Besar, Kg Salungkapit, Kg Sapatalang, Kg Mandurian, Kg Mandurian Laut, Kg Kobon, Kg Parupuk, Kg Lugu, Kg Bitulung and Kg Dandun Laut.

“Currently, we are using perahu service and pay RM2 per trip to cross the river.

“We are hoping this issue will be taken seriously because it is about safety. The river is very dangerous, especially during rainy season.

“We cannot just continue to risk our lives crossing Sungai Bengkoka. It also has crocodile,” he said.