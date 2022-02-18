5,565 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah



KOTA KINABALU (Feb 18): Sabah broke the record again, registering 5,565 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

However, most of the patients, 99.59 per cent are in Categories 1 and 2, with mild symptoms.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun revealed this in his Twitter post on Feb 18.

“Massive 5,565 new cases. Kota Kinabalu 1,395 cases with 66 per cent sporadic infection.

“This is clear to avoid crowded places or gathering,” he said.

More than half of the daily cases recorded in the state on Friday, 62.4 per cent, are sparodic.

In his tweet, Masidi also said Penampang recorded 606 cases, Tawau 430 and Lahad Datu 398.

Sabah also recorded two new school clusters.