AGC: Prosecution can review Terengganu murder charge against raped teenage girl over newborn baby’s death

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 18): The prosecution can still review a murder charge in Terengganu against a teenage girl aged slightly below 15 over her newborn son’s death from stab wounds, by taking into account an investigation into the girl’s rape, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) said today.

The AGC said the decision to charge the girl — aged 14 years and 11 month old — with murder was based on the criminal justice process and evidence, but indicated this was still open to review.

“However, the prosecution can still scrutinise and review the decision for the original charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code to other charges after taking into account additional developments, including the outcome of investigation of the rape incident on this child,” the AGC said in a statement today.

MORE TO COME