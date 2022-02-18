Baru praises Sarawak govt for willingness to discuss proposed Ulu Trusan Protected Forest

KUCHING (Feb 18): Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian has praised the state government led by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for its willingness to discuss the proposed Ulu Trusan Protected Forest (UTPF) with the local community.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) presidential council member handed over a petition signed by over 1,000 members of the Lun Bawang community against the UTPF to Abang Johari today.

“The chief minister accepted the petition and indicates that the government is willing to consult with the community living in the area to determine what needs to be excised and preserved, and what rights that should be admitted,” he said in a statement.

Baru said he had also assured Abang Johari of his willingness to coordinate a dialogue and consultation between the government and his constituents.

He said this engagement with landowners should have been done before the proposal was made, but believed it is not too late to do so.

Last week, Baru said the UTPF was first proposed in 2015 but was suspended after over 3,000 people signed a petition presented to former chief minister the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem.

He said the latest proposal involves 118,163ha, compared to 120,855ha in 2015, but impacted villages located along the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR).

“At least 36 villages, possibly more, will be affected, involving lands that are clearly Native Customary Rights (NCR) lands. According to our calculation, the farthest portion of the boundary of the proposed UTPF is only 3.9km, which is at Long Telingan and the nearest is about 1.2km at Long Lidung.

“We estimate that two-thirds of the Lun Bawang people stand to lose their NCR lands that include their ‘Tana Bawang’ or ‘Tana Kenen’ (Pemakai Menoa), ‘Amug’ (Temuda) if this proposal goes through. This proposal threatens our very existence as natives of Sarawak,” he said.

According to him, the proposed UTPF would deprive the people of their hunting, foraging, and fishing lands; thereby negating any future benefits the SSLR is expected to bring.

Baru added he also requested Abang Johari extend the SSLR to Kampung Pa Berunut, which follows the original alignment approved by the federal government – an extra 10km that would improve connectivity for people in the area.

He was accompanied at the meeting by Persatuan Lun Bawang Sarawak president Robin Lusong.

Also present were Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development permanent secretary Datu Zaidi Mahdi and Forest director Datu Hamden Mohammad.