CM chief pol-sec pledges GPS team’s commitment of great teamwork

KUCHING (Feb 18): Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman expects his colleagues to uphold great teamwork and move forward as a strong Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) team of political secretaries to the chief minister.

“I am confident that they would give their utmost commitment,” he said when contacted after the swearing-in ceremony of 16 out of the total 33 political secretaries to chief minister at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Petra Jaya here earlier today.

Fazzrudin, who is also the deputy chief of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth, is now the chief political secretary to the chief minister, taking over from Datuk Abdullah Saidol who is now the state’s Assistant Minister in Chief Minister’s Department – Corporate Affairs and Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas).

It is stated that the date for the swearing-in of the remaining group of appointed political secretaries has yet to be announced.

Fazzrudin is among five new faces appointed as political secretaries to chief minister – the other four are Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) secretary-general Datuk Nelson Balang Rining, Damen Rejek of the PBB, Susan Clement Injun who is the advisor to the Ngemah branch of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Women, and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Opar branch chairman Niponi Undek.

Commenting about his appointment, Balang who is also PDP Ba Kelalan chief, said: “As a political secretary, I am expected to serve GPS by helping the ‘rakyat’ (people).”

Apart from Balang, other political secretaries from PDP are Alexander Asing and Bryan Fung.

Balang had contested in at Ba Kelalan in the 2004 by-election and the 2006 state election – back then, he represented the Barisan Nasional (BN).

“I won in both elections, against Baru Bian,” he pointed out.

Baru is present assemblyman of Ba Kelalan.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) leadership council member, who is also Selangau MP, won the seat in the 2011, 2016 and 2021 state polls.

Separately, Niponi expressed hope of working closely with the members of the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

“I also hope to work closely together with local community leaders, as well as those representing the government agencies and NGOs (non-governmental organisations) in bringing development to the Opar state constituency specifically, and to the state generally,” he said when contacted.