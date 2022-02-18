Covid-19: Malaysia records 26,701 new cases yesterday, 39 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 18): The Health Ministry recorded 26,701 new Covid-18 cases up to midnight yesterday, a drop of 1,130 cases from the previous day’s all time record-breaking high of 27,831 in the country.

The ministry also recorded 39 new deaths, including 17 brought-in dead (BID), on its CovidNow website.

This brings the total deaths in the country so far to 32,239 since the coronavirus began spreading in Malaysia two years ago.

Selangor reported the highest number of fatalities at 16, followed by Sabah with 14, while Kelantan Pahang and Perak reported two deaths each.

Kedah, Melaka, and Kuala Lumpur each reported one death.

Out of the total 26,701 new cases, 3.3 per cent or 7,119 patients are being hospitalised including 215 in the intensive care unit, 141 patients of which require ventilation.

There are a total 217,782 active Covid 19 cases currently.

There were also 11,744 recoveries bringing the total recovered patients to 2,888,194.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia now stands at 3,138,215.

New infections by state

Selangor reported the highest number of cases up to midnight yesterday, with 5,858 Covid 19 cases, followed by Sabah with 4,794, Kedah with 3,243, Johor with 2,856, Penang with 1,999, Kelantan with 1,783, Kuala Lumpur with 1,419, and Pahang with 1,096.

Negeri Sembilan recorded 739 cases, Melaka 720, Terengganu 515, Perak 486, Labuan 447, Perak 486, Perlis 285, Sarawak 278, and Putrajaya 183.