Covid-19: Sarawak’s new cases spike to 390 today, one death in Sibu on Feb 16

LAWAS (Feb 18): Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today spiked to 390 compared to yesterday’s 278, with one death in the Sibu Hospital on Feb 16.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update on the pandemic, the Sibu death was of a 36-year-old man who had obesity.

The committee also revealed that 385 of the new cases were in Categories 1 and 2 with no to mild symptoms, two in Category 3 with lung infections, two in Category 4 with lung infections and requiring oxygen support, and one in Category 5 with lung infections and requiring ventilator support.

This brought the cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak at 255,692 to date.

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching remained on top with 126 new cases today, followed by Sibu and Miri with 71 cases respectively, Kapit (36), Lawas (13), and Sarikei and Samarahan with 10 cases each.

Bintulu meanwhile recorded nine new cases today followed by Kanowit (7), Song (5), Serian (5), Limbang (5), Sri Aman (5), Meradong (4), Pusa (3), Lundu (2), Bau (2), Selangau (2), and Betong and Asajaya with one case each.

Meanwhile, SMDC revealed that 20 standard operating procedure (SOP) compounds have been issued in Sarawak today, all in Kuching, for failure to scan QR codes via MySejahtera before entering premises.