Dog bites three victims at Sg Maaw ferry point

SIBU (Feb 18): A dog at the Sungai Maaw ferry point in Sungai Bidut attacked three persons, one of whom is its owner, this morning.

During the attacks between 7am and 8.30am, the dog’s woman owner and two passers-by – a teenager and a man in his 50s – suffered several bites.

The man related that he frequented the area occasionally and has seen a number of dogs roaming around.

“This morning, one of the dogs suddenly went wild and started biting the people,” he said.

The man said the dog big his left hand and left leg.

It is understood that the teenager suffered bites on her fingers, while the woman was bitten on the leg and a finger.

All three later went to Sibu Hospital for treatment, including getting the rabies vaccine.