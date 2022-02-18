Ex-deputy director discharged, compounded RM30 million

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 18): The Sessions Court here on Friday discharged a former deputy director of Sabah State Water Department not amounting to an acquittal from 146 money laundering charges.

Judge Abu Bakar Manat made the order on Teo Chee Kong, 57, after the prosecution informed the court that they will not proceed with the cases.

The prosecution also said that Teo had written a representation letter to the deputy public prosecutor’s office and the office had accepted it.

The prosecution asked for the court to give Teo a discharge not amounting to an acquittal from all the charges against him.

Teo was charged under Sections 4 (1) (a) and 4 (1) (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 and Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The first 78 charges alleged Teo of possessing the lands obtained from illegal activities through 78 transactions of transferring ownership worth RM12,705,203.70.

The other 68 counts accused Teo of possessing cash amounting to RM7,930,810.48 which were 5,952,050 of Malaysian Ringgit and RM1,978,760.48 from foreign currency and also cash of RM12,287,240.07 at financial institutions.

The charges stated that Teo had committed the alleged offences at separate locations at land district offices and bank branches here, Penampang and Beaufort between 2005 and 2016.

The court also ordered for Teo’s bail deposit of RM500,000 be refunded, his passport be returned back to him and the other conditions imposed on him be withdrawn.

Meanwhile, MACC Senior Director of the Legal and Prosecution Division, Datuk Faridz Gohim Abdullah, told a press conference after the court proceedings that a compound of RM30 million was imposed on Teo.

He said the MACC’s action to impose the compound was a form of recovering the assets under Section 4 (1) (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti -Terrorism Financing and Proceeds from Illegal Activities Act 2001.

He explained that the payment of the compound commenced on Friday and to be settled within 14 days.

Faridz also said that the compound amount was offered by the MACC to Teo.

He said the compound was a punishment or punitive action against the accused and indirectly an admission of guilt.

“This compound is a punitive action and a form of assets recovery under AMLA,” said Faridz.

“With this amount, it is a success for the prosecution, and if the accused does not pay the compound, he will face the full force of the law,” he added.

He said the decision on Teo did not affect the case of three other individuals, including former state Water Department director, Awang Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib, who faced similar charges.

The prosecution informed the court that there was no new development on the cases against the three accused persons.

On October 4, 2016, Teo and Awang Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib were arrested by the MACC and after searching their offices and residences, the MACC found RM52 million in cash, with RM7 million belonging to Teo and RM45 million belonging to Awang Mohd Tahir.

Also found were jewellery, several accounts abroad as well as land titles, all worth about RM180 million.

The trial of the trio will proceed on April 11-14, 25-27, May 17-19 and June 13-15.

Counsel Ram Singh, Timothy Daut, Kimberly Ye and Chen Wen Jye represented Teo.