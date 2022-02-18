MACC detains school principal, govt officer

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 18): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Sabah has detained a school headmaster on suspicion of abusing his position to award his family-owned company a supply contract worth more than RM36,000.

According to sources, the 50-year-old accused was believed to have appointed his wife and brother’s company to take up the contract for the school where he works.

It is learned that the accused was arrested at the Kota Kinabalu MACC office about 10am on Friday.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S Karunanithy confirmed the arrest and said the case will be investigated under Section 23 (1) of the MACC Act 2009.

He said the accused would be charged in the Special Corruption Court in Kota Kinabalu.

Karunanithy disclosed that between 2019 and early this year, 13 principals and headmasters have been arrested and charged for similar offenses under the MACC Act 2009 while two of them have been sentenced.

Meanwhile, in a similar case, an officer of a government agency was held on suspicion of abusing his position to approve documents for the purchase of a vehicle worth RM15,000.

According to sources, the accused, in his 40s, was believed to have appointed his wife in the quotation to purchase a disposal vehicle that belongs to the agency.

The officer was arrested at the Kota Kinabalu MACC office after giving his statement at 9am on Friday.

Karunanithy also confirmed the case and said the suspect will be investigated under Section 23 (1) of the MACC Act 2009.

The officer will be charged at the Tawau Corruption Special Sessions Court on February 24, he said, adding that MACC had also confiscated a four-wheel-drive vehicle from the suspect.