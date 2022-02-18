MCC asked to reveal cause of mass fish death at Bulatan Park pond

MIRI (Feb 18): The Miri City Council (MCC) has been asked to reveal the actual cause of mass fish death at the Bulatan Park pond here.

According to Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak secretary Alan Ling, this is to prevent speculation or false accusations.

“MCC must disclose the result of the investigation to the public and auditing must also be made to identify the actual reason for the incident, as this is the first time it had happened here.

“I hope the reason for the mass dead fish can be known, whether it was due to water pollution, fish food, or any other factors,” he said.

Ling added MCC should also inform the public on solutions to the problem, as well as steps taken to prevent the incident from happening again.

Parkgoers discovered the mass fish death during the Chinese New Year holiday.

MCC has also lodged a police report on the matter and the incident is being investigated.

Hundreds of dead fish have been removed by the council’s maintenance contractor, including those trapped in aquatic plants deep in the pond.