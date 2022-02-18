MH370: New leads, Transport Ministry to consult Australian Transport Safety Bureau

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 18): The Ministry of Transport (MOT) will be consulting the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) on their review of documents produced by British aeronautical engineer Richard Godfrey, which asserts new leads in the search of the missing MH370 aircraft.

The ministry in a statement today said they acknowledged that ATSB was currently reviewing the documents put forward by Godfrey but unable to comment on the validity of his assessments without a third party review and verification.

“Any further discussions with the Governments of China and Australia will be held based on credible evidence which can lead to results in any new search for the missing aircraft.

“The ministry remains sympathetic to the family members of the victims and views that careful consideration and study should be given to any new credible evidence which may be put forth,” it said.

ATSB had before released a statement stating that ATSB had requested a third party to review the data it held from the search to re-validate that no items of interest were detected in prior searches in lights of Godfrey’s ‘MH370 Flight Path’ paper and workings.

ATSB added that the findings of the review are expected to be released in the next few weeks while stating that any decision to conduct further searches for MH370 would be a matter for the Malaysian government and that the ATSB was not aware of any requests to support a new search for the missing aircraft. – Bernama