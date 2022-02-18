More destinations under VTL if criteria met, says S’pore Tourism area chief

KUCHING (Feb 18): The Singapore government will look at several factors before deciding to add more destinations under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL), said Singapore Tourism Board (STB) Malaysia and Brunei acting area director Lee Jian Xuan.

He said in Malaysia, the Singapore-Malaysia VTL is only available through air via Kuala Lumpur International Airport and land via the Johor Causeway at the moment.

“The Singapore government will carefully consider for more destinations to be introduced under the VTL.

“Some factors include the health situation in the countries and their ability to implement the necessary protocols for vaccinated travellers,” he told The Borneo Post in an email correspondence.

Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah at a press conference Wednesday said Sarawak wants the VTL between Malaysia and Singapore to be extended to the state.

He said the Sarawak government had made a request for the VTL arrangement with both the federal government and Singapore and that the neighbouring country was an important route for the state.

Lee said prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Malaysia was among the top five source markets for Singapore with about 1,221,000 visitor arrivals in 2019.

With restriction of borders easing, he said STB has several plans in the pipeline for Malaysian travellers.

“To reinforce our positioning as a family-friendly destination, STB has partnered with Captain Oats and Mandai Wildlife Group to release a promotional bundle where families can preview the edutainment experiences back in Singapore.

“The bundle that we are running with Captain Oats offers family travellers to experience Mandai Wildlife Group’s ‘Hello from the Wildside – Zoo Explained!’ sessions at 50 per cent off until Feb 28,” he said.

The ‘Captain’s Holiday Bundle’, which consists of the 50 per cent discount voucher for ‘Hello from the Wildside – Zoo Explained!’; 800g Captain Instant Oatmeal; Captain Instant Rolled Oats; A6 notebook; collapsible lunch box with cutlery; and an exclusive recipe by Captain Oats, is available for purchase at all AEON and AEON Big in Peninsular Malaysia and selected outlets in East Malaysia.

Lee also shared that STB is currently running a Southeast Asia-wide ‘SingapoReimagine Pose Now’ campaign on TikTok to encourage travellers from the region including Malaysia to reimagine travel at new and exciting experiences such as Museum of Ice Cream, Fort Canning Spiral Staircase and the iconic HSBC Rain Vortex at Jewel Changi Airport.

“Globally, STB has a vibrant line up of events, as well as marketing efforts to highlight the many possibilities we have to offer.

“During this time, STB has continued to develop new experiences and refresh existing ones, including the enhanced MINT Museum of Toys, new SkyHelix Sentosa and the Children’s Museum which is Singapore’s first museum dedicated to children and targeted at families with children aged 12 and younger,” he said.

He also said that the Board had rolled out several online series such as ‘Hello from Singapore’, a 10-episode document-series featuring 10 Singaporean establishments across different industries to offer an insider’s look into how industry players in Singapore are reimagining their businesses during the pandemic.

“STB Malaysia will continue to develop more content and initiatives targeted at Malaysian audiences to showcase how Singapore has reimagined itself as a destination for our visitors,” he said.

Meanwhile, STB at its 2021 Year-in-Review event held via Zoom recently said Singapore’s tourism sector remained resilient last year and that it was ready for recovery in 2022 and beyond.

It said in a statement that between January and December 2021, 330,000 international visitors arrived in Singapore with China (88,000), India (54,000) and Indonesia (33,000) listed as the top three visitor source markets.

It added that Malaysia, as one of Singapore’s top source markets, saw strong demand since the introduction of the air and land VTL between both countries on Nov 29, 2021.