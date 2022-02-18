Over 2,100 children in Sarikei Division get first Covid-19 jab

SARIKEI (Feb 18): A total of 2,148 children aged five to 11 in Sarikei Division have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as of Wednesday (Feb 16).

Sarikei divisional Health officer Dr Emmanuel Joseph Fong Tsun said there have been no reports of side effects from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

He said the response to the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids), which started on Feb 9, in the division has been encouraging.

He attributed this to the good cooperation and strong support from the divisional Education office, teachers, and parents.

“Parents or guardians are encouraged to register their children for the vaccination to protect them from complications of Covid-19 infection known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) and long-term side effects of Covid-19 infection (Long Covid), hence enabling their children to attend classes and carry out their activities as usual,” Dr Fong stressed.

He advised parents to bring their children for vaccination according to the schedule stated in the appointment notice to avoid overcrowding.

He added they should bring their MyKad, as well as children’s MyKid, birth certificate, and Health Clinic Card.

Those unable to make the appointment should contact the Sarikei Covid-19 hotline on 019-8341079 to arrange for a new date.

The PICKids programme would be held in 36 primary schools and three kindergartens in the division.

In Sarikei District, it will be held at Tadika Sedidik Mutiara/Sedidik Sarikei, Tadika Sang Mentari, and Pusat Perkembangan Minda Elit Mulia tomorrow (Feb 19); as well as SK Muara Payang, SK Methodist Anglo-Chinese, SK Rentap, SK Sungai Petai, SJK Chung Hien, SJK Tiong Ho, SJK Su Ming, SJK Su, SK Sungai Sentebu, SJK Su Lok, SJK Bulat, SJK St Martin, SK Penghulu Andin, SJK Siung Hua, and SK Bukit Kinyau on Sunday (Feb 20).

In Meradong District, the programme would be held in SJK Nang Hua, SJK Kung Cheng, SK Sungai Kawi, SJK Kai Sing, SJK Tung Kwong, SJK Ming Lu, SJK Ming Ching, SK Tulai, SK Gemuan, SJK Ming Chiang and SJK Min Daik tomorrow (Feb 19); as well as at SK Ulu Strass, SJK Yong Kwong, SJK Tong Hua and SK Sungai Mador on Sunday (Feb 20).

For Julau District, the programme would be held at SK Nanga Entabai, SK Nanga Kelangas, and SK Nanga Ensiring tomorrow (Feb 19) and at SK Nanga Luau and SK Ulu Sungai Naman on Sunday (Feb 20).