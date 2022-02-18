Preacher Ebit Lew hit with 11 charges, including sexual harassment

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 18): Celebrity Islamic preacher Ebit Lew has been charged with 11 offences in a Circuit Court in the interior district of Sabah today, including for sexual harassment.

Ebit, 37, widely known for his charity work, arrived at the Circuit Court in the Tenom district office at 9am under heavy police presence.

Court proceedings are still ongoing.

In December last year, Bukit Aman criminal investigation department (CID) director Abd Jalil Hassan was reported saying Ebit was under investigation for offences under Section 509 of the Penal Code, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 23 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Section 509 covers the crime of intent to insult the modesty of any person, either verbally or through action. It carries a prison term of up to five years or with fine or with both if convicted.

Ebit was called up by police to give a statement on a sexual harassment video linked to him, which the preacher described as brutal slander against him. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME