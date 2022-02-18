Sarawak Energy urges consumers to be patient as works to commission new substation continue till March

KUCHING (Feb 18): Major transmission line connection works to progress the commissioning of the new 500/275/132KV Tondong substation will continue until next month, said Sarawak Energy Berhad (Sarawak Energy).

In a statement today, the utility company said the critical works to connect the new substation to the Mambong-Matang transmission lines require one of the two circuits to be offline temporarily, leaving only one line in operation throughout the works.

This, it added, would increase the risk of supply interruptions when tripping occurs.

“The recent supply interruptions on Thursday night and on Friday morning experienced in parts of Kuching were due to the ongoing connection works which affected areas that are receiving supply from the Mambong-Matang line including a section of Petra Jaya, Matang and Batu Kawa.

“The interruption lasted around 30 minutes before progressive supply restoration began,” said Sarawak Energy.

Prior to commencing the connection works, Sarawak Energy said it had put in place contingency plans, and this had helped mitigate and reduce the duration of the interruptions.

Sarawak Energy Group chief operating officer James Ung said it will continue to monitor the performance of the supply lines and also have its operation team on standby to ensure system recovery in the shortest time possible should a power trip occur.

“We would like to assure our customers that our technical teams are working to complete the connection works as fast as possible to get the Tondong substation safely commissioned.

“We apologise for the inconveniences caused to our customers during the recent outages and thank them for their patience and understanding as we progress works to provide them with a more reliable supply system,” he said.

On that note, Sarawak Energy had issued a notice on the scheduled shutdowns of the Mambong-Matang transmission lines, which is to be from Feb 7 to 18 and from Feb 21 to March 4, subject to weather conditions, with only one of two circuits continuing to be in operation.

“The facility also connects the new 500KV circuits to the existing 275KV main State Grid via the Mambong-Matang lines, to meet growing local electricity demand in the rapidly growing area and accommodate future capacity growth at Tondong substation,” the company added.

Members of the public can contact Sarawak Energy Customer Care Centre at 1300-88-3111 or utilise the Sarawak Energy mobile app SEBcares to obtain the latest updates on the connection works and to report outages to assist in speedy restoration of electricity supply.