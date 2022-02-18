Spike in Lawas Covid-19 cases on Feb 16 due to backlog, explains acting Resident

LAWAS (Feb 18): The sudden spike of Covid-19 positive cases here to 21 on Wednesday was due to a backlog of tests from Feb 13-16, explained Limbang acting Resident Sebi Abang.

The Divisional Disaster Management Committee (DDMC) chairman for Limbang and Lawas said despite the record high, all cases came under Category 1 or 2A.

“Based on information from Lawas Ministry of Health (MoH), the 21 cases on Feb 16 were cumulative cases from Feb 13-16, whereby the results were released late.

“One third of the cases had travel history to Sabah (imported cases), while the remaining were close contacts to the imported cases,” he said.

Sebi added some of the positive cases had their samples retaken as the first ones were inconclusive.

“A few of them were found to be positive eventually, but so far they were all in Category 1 and 2A,” he said.

He said the DDMC would take action by ensuring Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance under Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan.

He added DDMC would meet on Feb 25 to further discuss issues related to Covid-19 in both Lawas and Limbang.

The MoH classifies asymptomatic Covid-19 patients as Category 1, while those with mild symptoms come under Category 2A.