Weststar Aviation call on CM on joint venture with Hornbill Skyways

KUCHING (Feb 18): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg received a courtesy call from Weststar Aviation Services Sdn Bhd at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here yesterday.

According to a press statement, Weststar Aviation Services group managing director Tan Sri Dr Syed Azman Syed Ibrahim led his delegation in the visit to discuss on the joint venture between Weststar Aviation Services and state-owned airline company Hornbill Skyways.

Syed Azman said Weststar Aviation Services has agreed to a 40 per cent stake in the joint venture while the remaining 60 per cent will be under the Sarawak government.

He said the company was currently operating from its base in Miri where the objective was to train Sarawakians to take over the industry within the next five years.

“After five years, the entire business can be handed over to the state. Offshore helicopter service is a very serious and dangerous matter so we need to be well trained,” he said.

He also said that Weststar Aviation Services is keen to have been offered a further joint venture not only in helicopter transportation services, but also perhaps in helicopter maintenance repair of all centres as well as a helicopter manufacturing facility that will be based in Kuching.

Also present at the courtesy call were Deputy State Secretary (Socio Economic Transformation) Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Hussain, Weststar Aviation Services director Vernon Das and its business development director Datuk Anuar Noordin.