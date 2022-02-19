376 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Feb 19): The Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today dipped slightly to 376 compared to yesterday’s 390, with 370 of total cases are under Category 1 (asymptomatic) and 2 (mild symptoms).

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update said 168 cases were in Category 1 and 204 in Category 2, with four cases in Category 3 (lung infection) and two in Category 4 (lung infection and requiring oxygen support).

The cumulative number of cases in Sarawak to date is at 256,068.

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching remained on top with 118 cases followed by Miri (80), Sibu (75), Kapit (22), Song (19) and Bintulu (14).

Other districts recorded single digit cases, namely Sarikei (7), six cases each in Matu and Lawas, four cases each in Samarahan and Limbang, Mukah (3), two cases each in Serian, Sri Aman, Tanjung Manis, Kanowit, Meradong and Bau; and one case each in Asajaya, Selangau, Bukit Mabong, Subis, Tebedu and Daro.

Kuching again got the most standard operating procedure (SOP) compound issued by the police with 13, all for failure to scan QR codes via MySejahtera app before entering premises.

This brought the total number of SOP compounds issued by the state police to 13,347.