5,359 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 19): Sabah recorded 5,359 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, with 99.66 per cent of the patients in Categories 1 and 2.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said cases are expected to remain high due to the high percentage of sporadic infection in many districts.

“Percentage of sporadic/community infection in many districts very high.

“For example, Kota Kinabalu 62.5 per cent, Penampang 64.1 per cent, Tuaran 56.3 per cent, Putatan 75.5 per cent, Lahad Datu 62.3 per cent, Tawau 73.6 per cent and Sandakan 83 per cent.

“A total of 61.4 per cent from Sabah’s new cases today are sporadic/community infection,” he said.