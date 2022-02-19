Around 200 pigs in Salim area died in past two weeks

SIBU (Feb 19): Around 200 pigs from 14 longhouses at Sungai Sengan and Sungai Menyan in Salim have died in the past two weeks.

It is suspected to be due to African Swine Fever (ASF). However, none of the pig farmers reported the death to the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS).

During his visit to one of the longhouses yesterday, Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) Councilor Teo Boon Siew said none of the farmers reported the incident.

According to one of the farmers, Sunang Radin, 45, from Rumah Magdeline, he lost all his 13 pigs in a span of four days.

“The last one died today (yesterday). I have buried all of them. I reared them for my own consumption and some for sale. With all the pigs gone, I have lost my source of income,” he lamented.

It is estimated that Sunang suffered a loss of about RM10,000.

Meanwhile, Teo urged the government to look into the matter seriously.

“The government should also come in and see what the preventive measures are that can be taken. Teach the longhouse folk how to prevent this from happening again.

“I also hope the government would provide financial assistance to the affected pig farmers because they have already lost their source of income,” he said.

He also urged the longhouse folk to always report to the DVSS of similar incident.

Meanwhile, the DVSS has carried out a three-day operation starting Feb 16 to cull about 1,400 pigs in the Oya Road area after the pigs were tested positive for ASF.

The culling exercise was completed today, and will be followed by decontamination exercise.