Awg Tengah: Federal govt forms special taskforce for border development in S’wak

KUCHING (Feb 19): The federal government has formed a special taskforce for border development, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He revealed this today in a statement after attending the first meeting for the Socio-Economic Committee of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Special Council held virtually yesterday.

“This taskforce will function to plan for development of the Sarawak-Kalimantan border, taking into consideration Indonesia’s new capital city in Kalimantan.

“In the meeting, Sarawak presented our proposals to develop our border where we requested the federal government for funding.

“We hope through this initiative Sarawak can develop more roads to connect border areas and to get the federal government to build more CIQS (Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security) to safeguard our border,” he said.

He added Sarawak would be pursuing its request for a Sarawak representative to be appointed in the Board of the Inland Revenue Board.

“This is very critical to ensure Sarawak can have a say in any decision made by Lembaga Hasil Dalam Negeri (IRB),” he said.

According to Awang Tengah, Sarawak has also requested the federal government re-look any implementation mechanisms to ensure all federal projects in Sarawak are implemented without delay.

“Among others, Sarawak also stressed on closer cooperation of the state and federal government at the officers level,” he said.

The meeting was co-chaired by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah & Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister for International Trade and Investment, led the Sarawak delegation in the online meeting held from Wisma Pelita.

Also present were Assistant Minister in The Chief Minister’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and heads of department from the various agencies.

Awang Tengah, who is also Second Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development, said Sarawak also put up a request for funding to the federal government in eight sectors.

The sectors are Poverty, Infrastructure, Utilities, Healthcare, Education, Administrative and Borneoisation, Land Matters and Financial Matters.

“In this meeting, the federal government agencies responded to some Sarawak requests. Most of the requests are still under consideration by the federal government.

“Sarawak will continue to pursue our requests under this committee until we get what we deserve under MA63,” he said.