Businessman ordered to enter defence on child sexual assault charge

KUCHING (Feb 19): The Sessions Court here yesterday ordered a businessman to enter defence on a charge of sexual assault on a child, reported to have occurred in 2019.

Judge Jason Juga announced this after the prosecution, handled by DPP Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan, had proven a prima facie case against the 58-year-old man.

The court then set Feb 21, March 15 and 16, as the dates for the hearing, with bail having also been extended.

The businessman was accused of committing sexual assault on his step-granddaughter, aged 14, in a house here at around 3pmon Dec 11, 2019.

The charge was made under Section 14 (a) of Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides for imprisonment of not more than 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The businessman’s counsels are Christopher Bada and Roy Gingkoi.