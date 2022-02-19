‘Complement smoking ban with education, awareness, enforcement’

MIRI (Feb 19): In response to the announcement of a new law to be introduced to ban smoking for those born after 2005 to reduce future generations’ exposure to tobacco use, two Mirians interviewed give their take.

Miri Hospital physician, Dato’ Dr Fam Tem Lom said the new law is a very good measure to begin with as tobacco use is the leading cause of cancer.

“However, the law is only a tool. If nobody follows or enforces it with effort, there would not be much success.

“Instead, educate the public, awarding them for staying away from nicotine products and bad habit of smoking,” he suggested, saying that the pandemic might have caused more youths to pick up the smoking habit as their routines were disrupted.

“Guidance from parents and teachers on healthy activities are crucial. Also setting good examples of how money could be used for other more beneficial things like food, may help them understand why smoking is bad for health and the wallet.

“Home education and parents leading by example is far more effective than the law. The young ones wouldn’t understand much of the law, thus stricter law to punish them for smoking might not necessarily be effective,” he added.

Meanwhile, a father of two, Allen Wong said the law in itself is meaningless unless the implementing agencies are up to task.

“Addiction to nicotine amongst youngsters comes from peer pressure and the environment they are living in. The government’s intention to ban youngsters from smoking sounds like a huge task involving everyone in the chain from manufacturers to sellers and end users.

“Is the implementing agency going to check who every tobacco trader is selling to? Must identification card be shown before purchase?” he questioned.

He added that the battle against tobacco is a long one and the government must not rush but have a comprehensive plan involving all stakeholders as it takes more than passing a law to stop tobacco use amongst youngsters, especially when there are those who would look for ways in between the cracks.