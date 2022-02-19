Dennis encourages Orang Ulu to join sub-ethnic associations

MIRI (Feb 19): People of Orang Ulu sub-ethnic groups are encouraged to participate in activities and programmes organised by their communities to keep their ethnicity alive and gain recognition from the government.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau made this call while officiating a beach clean-up at Luak Esplanade, Bakam organised by Lakiput Association of Sarawak today.

“The stronger a community is no matter how small, it would get more attention from the government especially support for future development,” he said though he observed that youths in urban areas are not keen in community associations.

“When you give time and effort to your community association, it would become your voice, platform and pillar of support when you need one,” he added.

He congratulated Saban, Lakiput and Berawan sub-ethnic groups of Orang Ulu for being included as natives of Sarawak following a constitutional amendment to Interpretation Ordinance 2005 on Feb 15.

The sub-ethnic groups shall be part of the Federation of Orang Ulu Associations Malaysia (Forum) currently representing nine Orang Ulu sub-ethnic groups of Kayan, Kenyah, Bisaya, Kelabit, Penan, Lun Bawang, Berawan, Lakiput and Saban.

Dennis who is also chairman of Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) stressed that being active in associations is also contributing to local development particularly tourism industry.

“Sarawak is competing with Indonesia, Peninsula Malaysia, Kota Kinabalu and Singapore for tourists and it is important to note that tourism is the third largest sector contributing to Sarawak’s economy,” he stated.

Also present was the association’s secretary cum event organising chairperson Florence Dau Tuah.