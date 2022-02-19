Duo in Sibu escape burning car with some injuries

SIBU (Feb 19): A man and woman escaped with some injuries after their car caught fire at the Jalan Teku-Bahagia Jaya roundabout here last night.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), they received a distress call at around 11.37pm and immediately dispatched 13 members led by Senior Fire Officer II Shairulnizam Wailie to the scene.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the two individuals – a man and a woman – had successfully exited from the burning car,” said a statement by Bomba.

An ambulance that happened to pass through helped transfer the victims to Sibu Hospital for observation.

About 80 per cent of the car was destroyed in the fire.