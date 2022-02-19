DVSS determining if deaths of pigs in Salim area due to ASF

SIBU (Feb 19): The Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak is investigating the deaths of about 200 pigs from 14 longhouses at Sungai Sengan and Sungai Menyan in Salim here, said its director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud.

He told The Borneo Post this was to determine if deaths were due to African Swine Fever (ASF).

He also advised farmers to report to the department if there were any sudden death of pigs for further investigation.

It had been reported that these pigs had died in the past two weeks, suspected to be due to ASF, but none of the pig farmers had reported the deaths to DVSS.

“Farmers should report to DVS Office or our hotline for further investigation if there is sudden death of pigs,” he added.

Farmers are urged to contact DVSS’ hotline at 016-284 0918 (call or WhatsApp) if their pigs exhibit symptoms such as fever, lack of appetite, red skin, diarrhoea and vomiting among others.

The telephone numbers for DVS offices are as follows: Kuching (082-628149/255); Serian (019-204 5829); Samarahan (082-671 221); Sarikei (084-658 129); Sri Aman (083-322 106); Betong (083-471 622); Sibu (084-330 224); Mukah (084-871 050); Bintulu (086-335 770); Miri (085-411 866), Limbang (085-212 177) and Lawas (085-285 085).

On a separate note, DVSS carried out a three-day operation that began on Feb 16 to cull about 1,400 pigs in the Oya Road area after the pigs tested positive for ASF.

In a recent statement, Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said the infected pigs were depopulated to contain the spread of ASF.