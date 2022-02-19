JBALB: Pan Borneo works cause water main leak, supply disruption in Sarikei

KUCHING (Feb 19): The water supply disruption in the Sarikei Division since yesterday was caused by a leakage to the main pipe from the Bayong Water Treatment plant to the Bulat high-level water tank.

The Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) in a statement today said that the leakage was caused by excavation works for the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway.

“Although repair works have been done by contractors, it may take some time to recover (the water supply).

“The leak also affected the water supply system involving a relatively large area,” JBALB said.

In addition, the disruption had also caused unstable water pressure in some areas and the possibility of consumers receiving a murky water supply.

JBALB Sarikei Division and contractors are currently delivering water tankers to affected areas.

The affected areas are in Sare, along Jalan Meruton-Merudu, along Jalan Bayong, along the road from Jakar to Selalang junction, Jalan Selalang, Jalan KJD Meradong area, Scheme B and in Pakan.

Apart from that, it also affected areas along Jalan Bulat from Sungai Rusa to Sungai Joh, Kesa Baron, Kesa, Jalan Onn Dian, Sungai Garan, Jalan Friendship, Jalan Cola and Pakan junction.

Bintangor town, Sungai Sian, Selidap, Bukit Papit and Lebaan areas were also affected by low water pressure.

JBALB said any latest development on the situation will be put up in its social media accounts, or consumers can call JBALB at 082-262211.