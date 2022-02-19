Johor polls: DAP confident PKR and Muda will solve seat allocation issue amicably

KULAI (Feb 19): DAP is confident that the heated situation between PKR and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) over seat allocation for the Johor stat polls will be resolved amicably.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said rumours of a clash between the two political parties vying for the same state assembly seat are just assumptions.

He said DAP would rather look at the positive aspect that the situation between PKR and Muda can be settled, rather than assuming that the two parties are bound to clash.

“I am confident that both parties will reach an agreement to cooperate for the upcoming state election just like how DAP and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) have done.

“We will wait and see as no decision has been reached yet. It is useless to come out with such negative assumptions and such issues should not arise at all,” said Lim when asked about the issue of potential seat clashes between PKR and Muda at the Johor DAP headquarters in Taman Tropika in Kulai today.

Earlier, he had announced the party’s current incumbents Ng Yak Howe and Yeo Tung Siong will defend their respective state seats of Bentayan and Pekan Nenas.

Also present was veteran DAP leader Lim Kit Siang, the party’s chairman Tan Kok Wai, his deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo, the party’s organising secretary Anthony Loke and its Johor chief Liew Chin Tong.

Yesterday, it was widely reported that Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman had said that the negotiations over seat allocation with PKR had failed after the reformist party announced its candidates in all 20 state constituencies.

Following that, Johor PKR chief Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh also confirmed that negotiations have failed after Muda rejected the offer of three seats given by PKR.

Muda was not keen on the three seats and wanted three others that will be contested by PKR candidates. The seats Muda rejected were said to be Tanjung Surat, Sri Medan and Semarang instead the upstart party wanted Larkin, Kempas and Gambir.

Prior to that, it is understood that PKR was to contest only 17 seats after ceding over three of its seats to Muda.

Meanwhile, Lim also touched on Parti Warisan’s (Warisan) entry to contest in the Johor state election on March 12.

He said that DAP does not have any issues with Warisan contesting.

“We have no problems. Let us allow the people of Johor to decide because we believe the voters here are wise in making a choice,” he said, adding that DAP currently has no working relationship with Warisan.

The Election Commission (EC) has set March 12 as polling day, with nomination day on February 26, while early voting is on March 8. – Malay Mail