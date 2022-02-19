Kapit Civic Centre becomes Covid quarantine centre

KAPIT (Feb 19): Kapit Civic Centre has been converted into a Covid-19 quarantine centre to accommodate up to 250 patients from Kapit, Song and Bukit Mabong following increasing daily Covid-19 cases in the division, says Kapit Disaster Management Committee (KDMC).

In a statement, KDMC said Kapit Civic Centre, Rumah Temuai 2 Jalan Selirik, Bletih Youth and Sports Hostel and Bletih Stadium had been quarantine centres during the height of the pandemic here last April, May and June and were closed end of 2021 when daily cases were small.

A Covid-19 positive patient identified only as Madam Kong told the Borneo Post, “When I learnt that I tested positive, I turned up at the health clinic requesting to be quarantined because I have others at home. I don’t want my family members to be infected. Here (quarantine centre), I can receive treatment and health attention from the health officers.”