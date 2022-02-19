Kindergarten provides basic learning in Dusun language

TAMPARULI (Feb 19): Tadika Ceria Kadazandusun Kampung Tiong Monggis here, became part of the history in the preservation of the Dusun language in the world.

State Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim said teachers and students of the school are part of history in an effort to elevate the prestige of the Dusun language in the world.

“Since its inception, Tadika Ceria Kadazandusun Kampung Tiong Monggis has made history as the only kindergarten that provides basic learning in the Dusun language in the world.

“The success of this kindergarten’s alumni at the tertiary level also proves that the quality of basic learning in the school is comparable to other schools,” he said.

Jahid said this when officiating the certificate and prize presentation ceremony of the kindergarten.

Jahid who is also Tamparuli assemblyman, said the second district that will follow the footsteps of having similar programme is Kota Marudu.

“The purpose of this is to preserve our mother tongue so that it does not disappear with time.

“We hope that these pure efforts to preserve the language and culture of Kadazandusun will continue forever,” he added.